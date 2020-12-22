Allan J. Weber

Allan J. Weber, 63, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the line of duty at Denver Health Medical Center.

He was born July 22, 1957, to Aloysius Phillip and Annuniciata Marie (Wildeman) Weber and was raised on the family farm two miles north of Park. He attended grade school in Park and high school at Wheatland High School graduating in 1976.

After high school he worked several local jobs including owning and managing the grocery store in Park.

He married Connie Jean (Gillespie) Weber on Aug. 19, 1978. Cory. In May of 1984, he moved his family to Dalhart, Texas where he worked for a fertilizer and fuel company. Later he worked for and was then promoted to manager at Dalhart Coca Cola. He joined Dalhart E.M.S. as an E.M.T., and later went on to become a paramedic. In 1994, he moved his family to Hays, where he worked in sales and in 1995, they moved to Quinter. In 1996, he ran and was elected as Gove County Sheriff. Throughout his career he served on the KSA (Kansas Sheriff’s Association) Board, in 2018 he was elected president and served for two consecutive years. He was also on the KSA scholarship board where he found great pleasure in meeting and interviewing students seeking scholarships to further their education. In the fall of 2006, after the fatal shooting of neighboring sheriff and friend James "Jimmy" Johnson, he served as Sheridan County Sheriff until a new sheriff could be appointed by the Governor. He was proud that he was considered to provide service and protection to the Sheridan county residents. In the history of Kansas, a person has never been allowed to serve as Sheriff in 2 counties at the same time. He had a desire to provide service and protection to the communities that he was part of. They also had a small farm, they enjoyed farming and working the calves together. He was the Sheriff of Gove County for 24 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, watching his favorite football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, except when he boycotted NFL football during the National Anthem controversy.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Andrea Dinkel and husband, Todd, Hays; two sons, Brandon Weber and wife, Abby, Quinter, Cory Weber and wife, Bre, Hays, and son by proxy, Bruce McGee, Denver,; his siblings, Qwen Offut and husband, Kevin (Moe), Healy, Dan Weber and wife, Vickie, Park, Marita (Marty) Cressler and husband, Herb, Hoxie, Stacey Wagoner and husband, Jerry, Haxton, Colo., Fr. Kevin Weber, Salina and Alanna Weber and wife, Laura, Topeka; eight grandchildren Brooklynn and Preston Dinkel, Rylan, Paxton and Rowan Weber, all of Hays, and Areya, Amery and Brogan Weber, Quinter; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Services will be at 10 am. Thursday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church; burial in Grainfield Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter. Because of COVID restrictions a set number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks will be required.

Condolences may be left for the family by signing the guestbook on this page. Entries are screened daily and will not appear instantly.

Services will be live streamed on the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Pleasant-Baptist-Church-Hoxie-KS-149196905091830

Published on December 22, 2020