Christopher Hollis Ayers

Christopher Hollis Ayers, 29, Osborne, died Sunday, Dec.. 20, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1991, to Glen and Becky Ayers. He was a 2010 graduate of Osborne High School.

He worked at Circle Inn, Hartzler's Store, and Culligan Water Systems. In 2016, he started his own business, C.A Plumbing in Osborne.

He attended the Celebration Community Church in Hays.

He enjoyed adventure. He would play darts with his friends, go bow fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. He enjoyed riding mopeds, he ran the Tough Mudder Race in Tulsa, Okla. on a broken leg and even took his sister skydiving.

He enjoyed running his dog, Cooper every day and she went hunting with him on Thanksgiving Day. He was a volunteer Fire Fighter for the Osborne Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith and Marie McCammon and Les Ayers; and an uncle, Martin McCammon.

Survivors include his parents; a sister, Amanda (Trent) Weinman, Owen, Elliot, Sophia; a brother Ryan Ayers; two uncles, Tim (Barb) McCammon and Alan; an aunt, Janet (Tim) DeCocq; his grandmother, Awyn Ayers; many cousins and other family members and friends.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Brethren Church, Portis; burial in Osborne City Cemetery. Services will also be live streamed on Ryan Ayers' Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Clark-Gashaw Mortuary, Osborne.

Memorials are suggested to N.W. Kansas Encounter Osborne City Fire Department.

Published on December 23, 2020