Linda Lou (Rudolf) Brewer

Linda Lou (Rudolf) Brewer, 71, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Gove County Long Term Care, Quinter.

She was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Palmer, Neb., to William A. “Bill” and Lucile Rudolf.

She married Roy Brewer in 1971. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Bosley, Augusta; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held Dec. 11, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, Hill City.

Memorials maybe sent to the family in care of Jennifer Bosley, Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Published on December 22, 2020