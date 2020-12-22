Melvin R. “Moe” Fabrizius

Melvin R. “Moe” Fabrizius, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

He was born Sept. 9, 1936, southwest of WaKeeney to Solomon and Pauline (Deines) Fabrizius. He was a 1955 graduate of Trego Community High School.

He married Marian Davies on Aug. 1, 1965, in Lebo, He worked for 60 years at the sale barn and farmed for over 60 years.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Chad, Ellis and Brad, Manhattan; a sister, Florence Flinn, Manhattan; and four grandchildren.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Donations in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schmittfuneral.com

Published on December 22, 2020