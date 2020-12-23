Armella M. Schmidt

Armella M. Schmidt, 94, Hays, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Hays.

She was born July 4, 1926, in Vincent to Henry M. and Catherine E. (Dechant) Huser. She was a 1946 graduate of Victoria High School and received certification in nutrition and health.

She married Severin Riedel on Nov. 23, 1948 and they celebrated nearly 31 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Oct. 15, 1979. She later married Roy Nuss on June 5, 1982. He preceded her in death. She later married Marcellus V. Schmidt on Oct. 15, 1979 and they celebrated 13 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2014. She worked in the pet department at Woolworths and was a cook at Alafern Nursing Home in Russell, Gorham Schools, and Cedar View Assisted Living, retiring at the age of 83.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary No. 173, and a former member of the Hays Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary.

She enjoyed her home, family, reading, cooking, baking, and was a strong, faith filled Catholic woman. She had a huge capacity to love and always appreciated the help of others. Her friends and family always looked forward to 3:00 coffee and snacks at Armella’s, her cinnamon rolls and Thanksgiving dinners which she helped cook even at age 91.

Survivors include two sons, Mark Riedel and wife, Miechel’le, Whispering Pines, N.C., and Patrick Riedel and wife, Diana, Russell; a daughter, Melesia Roberts and husband, Daniel, Hays, two stepsons, Francis F. Schmidt and wife, Miko, Mulvane and Marcellus E. Schmidt and wife, Mary, Plainfield, Ind.; two stepdaughters, JoAnn Braun and husband, Leroy, Victoria, and Benita Quimby and husband, Dean, Derby; a brother, Leon Huser, Vincent; three sisters, Stella Braun and Arlene Wittman and husband, Warren, all of Victoria, and Henrietta Herl, Salina; two sisters-in-law, Norma Huser, Vincent and Lucille Knoll, Hays; eight grandchildren, Landon Kuhn and wife, Gina, Katie Leikam and husband, William, Kara Burkholder and husband, Jarod, Severin Riedel, Dominic Riedel, Tyler Riedel, Casey Maguire and Morgan Galbicek, and Jarrod Riedel, five great- grandchildren, Riley, Dax, Cruz, Wrenlee, and Ronan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Gregory, Earl, Julian G. and Julian R. Huser; and four sisters, Lenora F. Thomas, Maxiline Kisner, Mary Huser, and Katherine Mermis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Walker. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.

A vigil/ rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday, both at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

