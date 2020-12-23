Lennox Jay Denny

Lennox Jay Denny, infant son of Kira Jo Denny, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Survivors include his mother, of the home; his grandparents, Clifford and Laura (Maddux) Denny, Hays; and his ommer, Carl Denny, Hays.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on December 23, 2020