Anthony Benedict "Tony" Malsom

Anthony Benedict “Tony” Malsom, 99, Great Bend, died December 24, 2020, at Hays Medical Center, Hays.

He was born October 16, 1921 at Hays, to Fred and Mary (Keller) Malsom. Tony married Beata (Dinkel) Sept. 27, 1944, in Collyer. Beata died June 18, 2000. He then married Flossie (Meyeres) Ptacek Oct. 28, 2006, in Great Bend. She survives.

Tony, a Great Bend resident and retired farmer moving from Collyer, proudly served his country during WW II, in the U.S. Army. After returning home at the end of the war he and his wife, Bea, began to build their life in Collyer, KS. Initially he opened a small welding shop, then a general repair shop, a liquor store and eventually took on the Ford Tractor Implement dealership. Tony was currently a member of Prince of Peace Parish and life member of American Legion Argonne Post 180, both of Great Bend, and former member of the V.F.W. and St. Michael Catholic Church, both in Collyer. Over the years, he has enjoyed dancing, flying, midget and stock car racing, boating, skydiving, and zip lining.

He was fortunate to have a very full life filled with family and friends that he dearly cherished, and that cherished him as well. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Mary (Keller) Malsom, his step mother, Kate (Richmeier) Malsom, his first wife, Beata, grandson, Eric; brothers, George, Larry, Frank, Carl, Ted, John, Steve, Laverne, and Richard. His surviving family is his wife, Florence “Flossie”; four children Dwayne Malsom of Ellis, Karen Jones (Roger) of Aurora, Col., Darlene Malsom, The Woodlands, Texas and Keith Malsom (Donna) of Ft. Collins, Col.; five step children, Karen Bond (Greg) of Sylvan Grove, Duane Ptacek of Yutan, Neb., Ron Ptacek (Virginia) of Russell, Rick Ptacek (Kim) of Victoria and Keith Ptecek of the home; siblings, Katherine Reitmayer of Quinter, Jim Yanda (Gwen) of White Salmon, Wash., Barbara Kinderknecht (Tom) of Park, Carol McIntosh (Allen) of Quinter and Rita Mader (Kirby) of Quinter; five grand children, eight great grandchildren, 20 step grandchildren and 36 step great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews all across the country.

Vigil services will be 9:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Services at 10:30, both at St. Michael Catholic Church, Collyer. Father Justin Palmer will preside. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Collyer, with military honors conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend. Memorials may be made to Kansas for Life, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530

Published on December 26, 2020