Arlan H. Johnson

Arlan H. Johnson, 82, Agra, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home, Sabetha.

He was born April 16, 1938, in Franklin County, Neb., to John H. and Anna L. (Jurgens) Johnson.

He married Louise Mason on Dec. 4, 1970, in Sabetha. She preceded in death in 2012. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include a son, Mark Verhage, Glade; three daughters, Jean Rice, Richmond, Texas and Penny Campbell and Bev Meyer, both of Sabetha; a sister, Maxine Sanger, Phillips, Neb.; nine grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg; a public burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Woodston Cemetery. The services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to the Agra Lake Fund in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com

Published on December 26, 2020