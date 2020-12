Carolyn K. Metcalf

Carolyn K. Metcalf , 82, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Rooks County Health Center, Plainville.

The family will be hosting a memorial service at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Nazarene Church. Plainville with a home going celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. in Plainville. Options for online attendance will be available through social media by family.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Published on December 26, 2020