Dale Francis Pfannenstiel

Dale Francis Pfannenstiel, 58, Hays, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 24, 1962, in Hays to Francis J. and Mildred Louise (Karlin) Pfannenstiel. He grew up in Antonino and Hays, attended Antonino grade school, Thomas More Prep-Marian High School and was a 1982 graduate of Hays High School.

He married Julie Ann (Mermis) on October 21, 1989, in Ellis. He worked a number of years at Eagle Cable TV in Hays, and the last few years at HESS Services. He also worked at Pepsi and Coors in Hays.

He enjoyed camping, the Andy Griffith Show, and his dogs.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; six daughters, Cassandra Davied and husband, Scott, Rachel Klaus and husband, Luke, Rebecca Brady and husband, Aaron, all of Hays, Amanda Pfannenstiel, Wichita and Lacey Pfannenstiel and Lindsey Pfannenstiel, both of Kansas City, Kan.; a sister, Denise Becker and husband, Mark, Plainville; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank B. and Mary (Rupp) Mermis, Hays; a brother-in-law, Jerry Mermis, Hays; two sisters-in-law, Charlene Mermis and Benita Meyers and husband, Steve, all of Hays; a cousin, James Leiker and wife, Cherie, Shawnee; five grandchildren, Evan, Levi and Adam Brady, DeShon Williams-Shepherd and Timothy Smith; and his four dogs, Malea, Alex, Sadie and Aussie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Zachary Davied; a brother, David Pfannenstiel; one sister, Donna Steckline; and his aunt, Rita Pfannenstiel, who raised him after his mother died.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady Held of Christian Catholic Church, Antonino; burial in Our Lady Help of Christian Cemetery, Antonino.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

A vigil/ rosary will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.

Memorials are to the family in care of the mortuary.

Due to the coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or online guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on December 26, 2020