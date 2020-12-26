Darleen Kay Bradford

Darleen Kay Bradford, 82, Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Okeechobee, Fla., died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her son’s home in Kansas City.

She was born April 23, 1938, in Lyons to Denzil F. and Jewel E. (Vaughn) Bradford. She was a 1956 graduate of Lindsborg High School and Asbury School of Nursing, Salina in 1959. She received her first bachelor’s degree in Dickinson, N.D. and subsequent bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Nursing from Fort Hays State University.

She got her single engine private pilot license when living in Indiana in 1967 and International Scuba Diving Certificate in 1972 when living in Okinawa, Japan. After retirement in 2003, she spent the next seven years traveling as a full time RVer.

Survivors include a son, Bret Lucas, Kansas City, Mo.; a daughter, Stephanie Lucas Bradford, San Antonio; a sister, Sheila Connick, Okeechobee, Fla.; and four grandchildren.

Graveside Services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in Russell City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church of Russell, Okeechobee Presbyterian Church of Florida or Alzheimer’s Research at the Mayo Clinic, in care of the mortuary.

Published on December 26, 2020