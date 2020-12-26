Marilyn Mills

Marilyn Mills, 67, Gorham, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Russell Regional Hospital, Russell.

She was born July 23, 1953, in Osborne to Conrad and Ann (Thummel) Mick. She grew up in Cawker City and was a 1971 graduate of Cawker High School.

She married Dan Mills on July 3, 1976, in Cawker City. She was the manager at the Quick Connection Convenience Store in Gorham for 19 years. They moved to Gorham in 1983.

She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church, Gorham, and First Ladies Sunflower Club.

She enjoyed traveling especially to Branson, Mo., and was talented in decorating. She could make a house into a warm, welcoming and beautiful home for her family.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Brandon Mills, Topeka, Ryan Mills and wife, Sarah, Maryville, Mo.; a brother, Lee Mick and wife, Denelle, Cawker City; a sister, Rita Moritz, Cawker City; her mother-in-law, Addie Mills, McCracken; two sisters-in-law, Linda Mick, Glen Elder, Marcia Mick, Concordia; four grandchildren, Chase Cronk, Andrew Cronk, Jackson Mills, Benjamin Mills; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Gilbert Greiner; three brothers, Richard Mick, Gene Mick and Randy Mick; three sisters, Betty Hilgers, Millie Mick and Lois Otto.

Services were Dec. 26, 2020, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671; a private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, Gorham, in care of the mortuary,

Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on line guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on December 26, 2020