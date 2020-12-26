Opal Louise Bunting

Opal Louise Bunting, 85, Russell, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Main Street Manor Care Center, Russell.

She was born July 26, 1935, in Partridge to Edmond and Ethel (Nelson) Blew. She grew up in Sylvia and graduated from Sylvia Rural High School.

She married Conrad Eugene Bunting on Aug. 28, 1955, in Sylvia. He preceded her in death March 26, 1999. She was a secretary/bookkeeper for Buckeye Supply Company for 15 years.

Survivors include; two sons, Curtis Bunting, Olmitz, and Chris Bunting, Broken Arrow, Okla.; a daughter, Cindy Hoferer, O’Neill, Neb.; two brothers, Willie Blew, Stafford and Beryl Blew, Sylvia; and sisters, Lola Mandeville, Hutchinson; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell. Due to weather concerns the services will conclude at the mortuary.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Otterbein United Methodist Church, Russell, in care of the mortuary.

