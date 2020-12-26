Paul Leon Babcock, Jr.

Paul Leon Babcock, Jr. 73, Hoxie, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Gove County Medical Center, Quinter.

He was born Aug. 28, 1947, to Paul Sr. and Irene (Schoenfeld) Babcock.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki, of the home; a son, Greg, Lincoln; a daughter, Amy McMahon, North Richland Hills, Texas; and seven grandchildren.

Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie; burial in Hoxie City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Sheridan County Benefit Walk or Kansas Bow Hunters Association Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com. Service will be live streamed. Please check the website for the link to view the service.

