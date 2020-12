Rev. Lyle Miller

Rev. Lyle Miller, 92, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 under Hospice care, tended by his children and extended family at his home in rural Stocktton.

Celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church, Cedar.

Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton, is in charge of arrangements.

Published on December 26, 2020