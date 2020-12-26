Rickey Lee Schaffer

Rickey Lee Schaffer, 67, Greensburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born July 12, 1953, in La Crosse to Christian John "Johnny" and Lorraine (Depperschmidt) Schaffer. He attended La Crosse High School.

He was owner and operator of Greensburg Oilfield Service and Eagle Environmental Services.

He had served on the Greensburg City Council and was the past president of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association.

Survivors include a son, Jason Schaffer and wife, Shelby, Oklahoma City; a daughter, Kerri Ulrich and husband, Douglas, Greensburg; two sisters, Debra Haas and husband, Maurice, La Crosse and Sharon Staley and husband, Henry, Concordia; five grandchildren, Morgen, Kaden, Hope, Keara and Grayson; and a great-grandchild due any day.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, Greensburg; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Masks will be required.

Memorials are suggested to Pratt Regional Medical Center-Dialysis Center Staff in care of Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg.

