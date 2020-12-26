Twila D. Beydler

Twila D. Beydler, age 86, of WaKeeney, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital, WaKeeney.

She was born July 6, 1934, in Webster County, Nebraska, to Loland and Sarah (Williams) Bartley.

On November 23, 1954, Twila was united in marriage to Bernard D. Beydler, in San Diego, California. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage together, before his death on January 24, 2011. Moving to WaKeeney in 1973, she was co-owner of WaKeeney Truck Line Inc. where she had served as secretary, bookkeeper and all-around boss since 1982. Twila was known to everyone associated with the business as “Gramma”.

Twila enjoyed watching Nascar and KU basketball on TV, and going to see late model dirt track racing in person. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sporting and various other events whenever she could be in attendance.

Twila loved to spend time fishing. She spent many long hours on the water catching everything from catfish to white bass and wipers. She especially enjoyed the extended fishing trips with family to Lake Texoma to catch stripers. Even though she normally did not catch the most fish, it was known by all that she usually caught the biggest.

Left to mourn her passing are three children, Larry (Carla) Beydler, Rhonda (Robert) Whisler, and Alvin (Becky) Beydler, all of WaKeeney; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Darral (Patti) Bartley, Alan (Donna) Bartley, and Jerry (Julie) Bartley; sister, Sharon (Larry) Kaslon; and sisters-in-law, Betty Beydler and Kay Bartley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Gary Lee Beydler; a sister Marjorie Michalek; two brothers, Bill Bartley, and Bob Bartley; brother-in-law, Kenneth Beydler, sister-in-law, Lorraine Bartley; and granddaughter, Sara Shubert Starr.

She will always be remembered by her many grandchildren, because “Gramma gives the best hugs!!"

Graveside funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 precautions, masks and social distancing are highly recommended.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, from 5:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home in WaKeeney. Masks are highly recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery.

Donations made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

Published on December 26, 2020