William “Bill” Brungardt

William “Bill” Brungardt, age 79, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on December 22, 2020.

Bill was born in Hays, Kansas, on October 30, 1941, to H. F. “Ham” and Regina Brungardt. Preceded in death by his parents, brother H. James, and sister Joyce Ann.

Bill and Marcie were married for 56 years and had three children, Brenda, Michael, and Kurt. He was a devoted husband, father, papa, and great-grandfather. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army after attending Kansas University in Lawrence, Kansas. He graduated from Fort Hays State College with a degree in Business Administration. He owned and operated a Western Auto Hardware Store in Victoria, Kansas, until 1979 when he moved to Rogers, Arkansas, to spend time in the Ozarks enjoying the great outdoors with his family. He retired from Moser’s in 2007 after 28 years of service. After 38 years in Rogers, Bill, and his wife moved to Branson, Missouri. He enjoyed the local music shows, new friends from the area, and being close to his great-grandson.

Some of his favorite pastimes were restoring antique cars, boating, skiing, attending NASCAR races and football games with his family. He had a strong faith, sweet demeanor, a good sense of humor, and a loving smile.

He is survived by the love of his life, Marcie, and his children Brenda and Brian Hedrick, Mike and Jennifer Brungardt, and Kurt and Heidi Brungardt. He is also survived by his grandchildren Megan and fiancé Jacob Huckabey, Abby and Josh Smith, Matt and Alicia Brungardt, Luke and Jordan Brungardt, Sarah Brungardt, Rachel Brungardt, and great-grandson Jackson William Smith.

His memorial will be closed to the public. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.cremationsoftheozarks.com" www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.

Published on December 26, 2020