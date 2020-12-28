Debra Ann “Debbie” Lorson

Debra Ann “Debbie” Lorson, 67, died Friday Dec. 25, 2020,0 after a long battle with lung cancer at her home.

She was born March 4, 1953, in Salina, to Florian and Reita (Gibson) Glassman.

She graduated from Hays High School.

She married Phillip Allen Lorson in June of 1972. For many years she was a bookkeeper at the Agri-Trails Co-op in Hope.

She bowled for many years, enjoyed to sew and crochet. She was a dedicated mother, treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She enjoyed her grandchildren, baking cookies and playing games.

She was a member of St. Phillips Catholic Church of Hop and a member of the Altar Society.

Survivors include a son, Chad Lorson and wife, Brittney, Hope; her twins, Kelly Coup and husband, Justin, Hope and Kerry Ditto and husband, Darren, Abilene; five brothers, John Glassman and wife, Rhonda, Russell, Rick Glassman and wife, Chery, Hays, Mike Glassman and wife, Sandy, Victoria, Mark Glassman and wife, Dee, Allen, Texas, and Chris Glassman, Hays; nine grandchildren, Tatum, Reagan, Spencer, Breken, Brighton, Kierstyn, Quincy, Brixton, and Bristol; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were. Dec. 28, 2020, at St. Phillips Catholic Church, Hope .

Memorials are suggested to St. Phillips Catholic Church or Tammy Walker Cancer Center in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 355, Hope, KS 67451.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.

