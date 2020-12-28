Donald D. "Don" Paxson

Donald D. “Don” Paxson, 82, Penokee, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

He was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Penokee to Oliver Franklin and Ella Mae (Barrit) Paxton.

He married Rea Burton on Aug. 26, 1956.

Survivors include his wife, Penokee; a son, Gary Dale Paxson, Lake Winnebago, Mo.; two daughters, Susan Ileene Bergstrom, Windom and Sandra Dee Wenzl, Greenleaf; two brothers, Jim Paxson, Denver and Bob Paxson, Penokee; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Terry.

Private family services were Dec. 28, 2020, at Stinmetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Penokee Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Graham County Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Published on December 28, 2020