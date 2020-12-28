Frances Mae (Laubhan) Wagner,

Frances Mae (Laubhan) Wagner, 91, Russell, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living, Russell.

She was born March 14, 192,9 in Russell to Gottfred and Eva Elizabeth (Ehrlich) Laubhan. She was a 1947 graduate of Russell High School.

She married Clarence B. Wagner on Aug. 29, 1948, in Russell. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2011. She worked at USD 407 high school cafeteria for over 23 years.

Survivors include two sons, Steve Wagner, Lake Charles, La., and Brad Wagner, Russell; granddaughter; a step grandson; a great-grandson; and two step great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2020, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell; private family burial will follow services in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Russell Senior Center or Russell County Food Pantry in care of the mortuary.

