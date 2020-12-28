Margaret Ann Brack,

Margaret Ann Brack, 76, Ellis, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer at the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis.

She was born May 4, 1944, in WaKeeney to Frank J and Hanora (Henderson) Keller. She was a 1962 graduate of Ellis High School.

She married Morris Brack on Oct. 5, 1963. in Ellis. He preceded her in death. She lived all of her adult life in Ellis, living on the farm with her husband, for many years she worked at Alloway’s Restaurant in the days of the buffet. In more recent years she could be seen doing maintenance at Spruce Village, and making crafts and meals for some of her adopted residents there. She also worked at Meal site and with her daughter, Margo at the Ellis Golf Club.

She enjoyed her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, crafts, puzzles, sewing, canning, cooking, baking, attending the kids and grandkids games and activities and racing, especially racing, always cheering for her No. 8B Kaishen Brack and No. 08 Dakota Sproul.

Survivors include a son, Mark Brack and wife, Gail, Ellis; two daughters, Maryl Gottschalk and husband, Tim, and Margo Brack, all of Ellis; three sisters, Virginia (Gina Sproul, Judy Kuhn and Deanna Wellbrock, all of Hays; her grandchildren, Jerome Gottshalk (Jenni), Kimberly Gottschalk, Keisha Ghumm (Ethan) Kaishen Brack; her step-grandchildren, Sarah Dreiling (Joe) Todd Walker, and Christy Schoenthaler

(Devin) ; her great-grandchildren, Julian Gottschalk, Braxton Ghumm; and her great-step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dreiling, Eli Dreiling, Emmitt Dreiling and Easton Schoenthaler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Al and Darrell Keller; and a brother-in-law, Chuck Sproul.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Ellis; inurnment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service with a rosary at 10 a.m., both at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Ellis Meal Site or Ellis Food Pantry.

Keithley Funeral Chapel, 400 E. 17th, Ellis, KS 67637, is in charge of arrangements.

