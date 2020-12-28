Regina Ann Irvine

Regina Ann Irvine, 79, Manhattan, died Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, at the Stormont-Vail Health Center, Topeka.

She was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Walker to Edward and Caroline (Hammerschmidt) Schrant. She was a 1959 graduate of Gorham High School.

She married Thomas Irvine on Jan. 7, 1961, in Gorham. This coming January they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage together. She worked at Seven Dolors School lunchroom as the baker and milk lady for 30 years, helping prepare and serve lunches for the school kids.

She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.

She enjoyed to volunteer time at the church budget shop and with Good Shepherd Home care and Hospice.

She enjoyed spending time at the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center in Manhattan. She enjoyed her horses and dogs, especially her Little Lady.

Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Joanne Reed and husband, Joe, Manhattan; two brothers, Everett Schrant and wife, Alice, Gorham and Vernon Schrant, Harper, a sister, Fran Schroeder and husband, Bud, Prescott, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Kasey Reed (Laurynn) and Marlena Hunley (Gates); and three great-grandchildren, Melea, Rebecca Grace and Clara Ann; and a sister-in-law, Bernita Schrant, Victoria.

She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony “Tony” Irvine September, 2009; a brother, Norman Schrant; and a sister-in-law, Armela Schrant.

Family will greet friends during a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Patrick’s – Lake Elbow Community, Manhattan.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House or Seven Dolors Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.ymlfuneralhome.com

Published on December 28, 2020