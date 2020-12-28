Richard J. Normandin

Richard J. Normandin, 77, Hays, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, after a three-week battle with COVID-19 at Hays Medical Center.

He was born March 8, 1943, in Damar to Norman and Irene (Benoit) Normandin. He graduated from Old Town Barbering College in 1964.

He married Mallone (Brin) on Nov. 21, 1964, in Damar. After college, the couple briefly lived in Kansas City, Mo., as he started his career as a barber. They settled in Hays where he established and co-owned Continental Barber and Style shop for over 55 years.

He enjoyed music, barbequing, and an indefinite list of projects. He was always working on a project of some kind or was right alongside one of his four sons helping with their projects.

Survivors include his wife; four sons, Brent Normandin and wife, Amy, Troy Normandin, Shawn Normandin, and Kyle Normandin and wife, Jessica, all of Hays; three brothers: Eugene Normandin, Colby, Alfred Normandin, Poquoson, Va.,, and Donald Normandin, Damar; two sister, Norma Jean Bellerive, Plainville and Odella Huhmann, St. Elizabeth, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Ryder (Chelsea) Eakin, Tyler Schmidt, Avery, Aidan, Adrian, Carter, Dakota, and Kennedy Normandin, a great-granddaughter, Callie, and extended family of Rylie and Bryson Fairbank.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Louis, Melvin and Duane Normandin; and a sister, Mary Ann Meyers.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601. The Bishop Cunningham Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a combined Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Published on December 28, 2020