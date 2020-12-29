Cody Warrick Cawood

Cody Warrick Cawood, 24, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 2, 1996, in Wichita. He was born with cerebral palsy and was a fighter and fought until the end.

He enjoyed swimming and going out to eat and flirting with the waitress to hopefully get some extra dessert.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Sarabeth (Staab) and Todd Verbeck; his father and stepmother, Jeremy and Kristi Cawood; a stepbrother, Cody Verbeck; four half sisters, Kennedy, Breckyn, Lakin and Emsley Cawood; his grandparents, Jerry and Sharon Staab and William and Pamela Cawood; his aunts and uncles, Tara and Pete May, Curtis and Beth Staab, Lyle and Abby Hammerschmidt, Ross Hammerschmidt, and Abby Stapleton and fiancé Casey.

He was preceded in death by his half brother, Braylen Cawood; and his grandmother, Mary Beth Staab.

A celebration of life is scheduled for spring 2021.

Published on December 30, 2020