Earl Eugene Moss

Earl Eugene Moss, 87, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Sheridan County Health Complex.

He was born Oct. 11, 1933 north of Hoxie, Kansas

Survivors include his wife, Opal; two sons, Tim Moss, Selden and Gary Moss, Hoxie; a sister, Margaret Muelenkamp, Oakley; six grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, James Allen Moss.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30, 2020 at Hoxie Christian Church.

Memorials are suggested to Earl Moss Memorial in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.

Service will be livestreamed by Open Spaces Sports. Please check the website, www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com for the link to the service.

Published on December 29, 2020