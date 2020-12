Florence Anna (Bockman) Vahling

Florence Anna (Bockman) Vahling, 99, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Hoxie.

Visitation will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday with family present to greet guests at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the church.

Published on December 30, 2020