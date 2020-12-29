Kenneth Leon Stoppel

Kenneth Leon Stoppel, 93, Julesburg, Colo., formerly of Oakley, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home in Julesburg.

He was born Dec. 12, 1927, in Russell to Alexander and Lydia (Fritzler) Stoppel.

He married Marcie McKee on April 8, 1950, in Denver. She preceded him in death. He was a farmer and real estate agent.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Stoppel and wife, Brenda, Julesburg; two daughters, Cindy Boger and wife, Terry, Castle Rock, Colo., and Lori Talbott and husband, Mark, Talbott, Milton, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marland; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at United Christian Church, Oakley; burial in Oakley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to United Christian Church in care of Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.kennedykosterfh.com.

Published on December 29, 2020