Priscilla Rae Moore

Priscilla Rae Moore, 76, Colby, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Citizens Medical Center, Colby.

She was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Grinnell to John “J.E.” and Gertrude (Schwarz) Moore.

She married David Moore on Dec. 12, 1961. She spent many years working as a waitress, she moved to Lafayette, Colo., and lived there for 14 years before moving to Colby, where she had lived the last 12 years.

She enjoyed visiting her kids in Massachusetts and would mail them homemade cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed bowling and volunteering as a Pink Lady at Citizens Medical Center with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Robyn) Moore, Pratt and Andrew Moore, Oakley; four daughters, Michele (Johnny Gilbert) Moore, Lafayette, Colo., Colleen (Ken) Bixenman, Colby, Camille (Tim) Moore-Vahle, Swink, Colo., and Monique Suters, North Adams, Mass.; her siblings, Jeanne Mann, Quinter, Joe Moore, Overbrook, Pat (Edie) Moore, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Helen (Jerry) Nieman, Golden, Colo., Mike (Peggy) Moore, Hays, and Iris (Jerald) Peterson, Rose Hill; ten grandchildren, Erica Schmidt, Jessica (Aaron) Dempewolf, Jared (Sally) Bixenman, Josephine Einsel, Jaydon Bixenman, Makenzie Suters, Marlee Suters, Jake Einsel, Ella Suters and Julian Bixenman and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Colter Suters; a brother, John Moore; and two sisters, Gretchen Anderson and Carol Albers.

Private services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church, Thomas County EMS, RSVP, or Genesis Food Bank in care of Baalmann Mortuary, Colby.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.baalmannmortuary.com

Published on December 29, 2020