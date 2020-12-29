Steven Joseph Schumacher

Steven Joseph Schumacher, age 59, of Topeka, KS, passed away Friday, December 25 at his home. He was born in Hays, Kansas on September 6, 1961, to Laverne and Jane (Urban) Schumacher. Steve graduated from Hays High School in 1980 and attended Allen County Community College on a baseball scholarship.

On July 20, 1985, Steve married Paula Schippers at St. Fidelis Church in Victoria, Kansas. Steve and Paula spent the next five years in Victoria before moving to Topeka, where they became members of Christ the King Church. Together they had two sons, Wade and Wyatt. For over 35 years, Steve was employed as a brick and stone mason and masonry foreman. Throughout his career, he contributed to a variety of construction projects across the Midwest. His passions included hunting, fishing, playing baseball, and coaching his two sons and area youth in several sports.

Steve is survived by his wife, Paula of Topeka; two sons, Wade Schumacher (Ashley Wunder) of Topeka and Wyatt Schumacher of Victoria; parents, Laverne and Jane Schumacher of Hays; two brothers, Brian (Jane) Schumacher of Hays and Bruce (Brenda) Schumacher of Lawrence; sister, Eileen Schumacher of Hays; father-in-law, Paul Schippers of Victoria; brother-in-law, Troy (Geralyn) Schippers of Victoria; many nieces and nephews; extended family; and his four-legged hunting buddy, Kip. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wendelin and Anna Schumacher; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bridget Urban; and mother-in-law, Theresa Schippers.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cremation has taken place. To celebrate Steve’s life, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to Kansas Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever. Donations can be made by visiting https://pheasantsforever.org/donate. Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka is assisting the family. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com

Published on December 29, 2020