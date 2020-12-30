Charles R. Portenier

Charles R. Portenier, 78, Phillipsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney, Neb.

He was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Phillips County to Alven and Rosa (McFarlane) Portenier.

He married Diane Rogers on June 1, 1961, in Phillipsburg.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters Linda Power, Newport, Tenn., and Kristi Monroe, McPherson; a sister, Marjorie Jorgensen, Seward, Neb.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Phillips County The services will be streamed live or posted on our Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, both at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Alma Free Methodist Church or Agra American Legion, in care of the funeral chapel.

