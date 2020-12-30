David Norman Corns

David Norman Corns, 71, Norton, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Norton County Hospital.

He was born Nov. 9, 1949, in Lawton, Okla., to Kenneth and Geraldine (Cochran) Corns. He graduated from Norton Community High School and attended Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland earning a degree in auto mechanics.

One of his first jobs was at K and L Market carrying out groceries. He also served as Station Manager at Gall Conoco Station, worked at Wiltfong Mobile Station, HVAC Service Technician at Norton Sheet Metal, established, maintained and updated property records for inmates at the Norton Correctional Facility, and finished his employment career at the Norton Andbe Home delivering laundry to residents. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve, Chemical Operations Specialist, from 1977 to 1993.

His sense of responsibility led him to many years of dedicated service to the City of Norton. He served as councilman from 1995 to 1999 and then was elected Mayor and served in that role until April 2015.

He was a member of the Harmonson-Redd American Legion Post No. 63 and Free Tomorrow Motorcycle Club including serving as road captain. The motorcycle club was important to him and he enjoyed weekend rides, the poker runs, the annuals, and the lifelong friends he made in this group.

He enjoyed his Harley Davidson’s, his favorite by far, but he owned many brands including BMW, Honda, Triumph, Motoguzzi, Kawasaki, Dirt Bikes, and Mopeds. He enjoyed reading, taking pictures especially of his travels and his dogs were his family.

Survivors include his twin sister, Deborah (John) Lindenman, Morland; a brother in-law, Elvin Edgett, Norton; his nieces, Stacie Edgett-Minson, WaKeeney, and Tammy (Roger) VanLoenen, Hill City; his nephews, Shawn (Melissa) Lindenman, Morland, Cory (Beth) Lindenman, Winfield, Brent (Heather) Lindenman, Central City, Neb., and great-nephews and great- nieces, Carter and Cooper Minson, WaKeeney, Leslie (Nathan) Hanna, Topeka, Shaelynn VanLoenen, Russell, Gabriella VanLoenen, Hill City, Jacob and Leah Lindenman, Morland, Breckyn, Brody and Cale Lindenman, Winfield, and Aria Hodge and Mila Lindenman, Central City, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pamela Edgett; and his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Graveside inurnment services with military honors was held Dec. 28, 2020, in Norton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Harmonson-Redd American Legion Post No. 63, Norton or WaKeeney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3449.

Published on December 30, 2020