Louise Staab

Louise Staab, 98, Hays, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Via Christi Assisted Living , Hays.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Catharine,; burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brock's Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

A Rosary service led by the Hays Daughters of Isabella will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a vigil at 7 p.m., all at the funeral chapel.

A complete obituary will follow.

Published on December 30, 2020