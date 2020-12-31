Omar G. Staab

Omar G. Staab, 84, Hays, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born June 23, 1936, in Hays to Peter H. and Monica (Pfannenstiel) Staab. He grew up and attended school in Catharine.

He married Pat (Hertel) on Jan. 17, 1959, in Hays. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. He was a mail carrier for 36 years at the Hays Post Office.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays.

He enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles, reading, going to baseball games and traveling. He was an avid Cardinals, Royals and Chiefs fan.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Michael Staab, Prairie Village and Craig Staab and wife, Rachel, Hays; three daughters, Joan Staab, Hays, Janet Jemison and husband, Bill, Pleasant Valley, Mo., and Lori Staab, Hays; eight grandchildren, Amy Davidson (Michael), Ryan Befort (Sarah), Paul Jemison (QiuXia), Rachel Scroggin (Michael), Abigail Staab, Bethany Schaefer (Nathan), Delaney Staab and Jesse Staab; four great grandchildren, Beckett and Juliet Scroggin, Gemma Davidson and Liam Befort; and two sisters-in-law, Sophie Staab, Chickasha, Okla., and Suzanne Staab, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Francis J., Gilbert, Ernest, Marvin, and Kenneth Staab; two sisters, Aggie Goetz; Angelita Legleiter; and a grandson, Adam Strong.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hays; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Kansas in care of the mortuary.

Due to the coronavirus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or online guestbook. Social distancing and wearing masks will be required at the visitation and funeral services.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com

Published on December 31, 2020