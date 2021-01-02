Alan L. Maddox

Alan L. Maddox, 65, Garden City, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City.

He was born Feb. 17, 1955, in Hays to Robert and Bethel (Bartlett) Maddox. He grew up in Stockton, where he attended schools and graduated from high school in 1973. In 1975, he moved to Plainville.

He married Theresa Skov on June 12, 1976, in Plainville. They moved to Garden City in December of 1986. He worked a big part of his life with various companies in the oil field industry. He most recently has worked as a foreman for Dreiling Construction and Pipeline.

He was a member of Bible Christian Church in Garden City.

He enjoyed spending his time with his work, hiking in the Colorado mountains, motorcycle riding, and his grandchildren. He was an avid KU Basketball fan.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three sons, Andrew Maddox and wife, Jennifer, Holcomb, Collin Maddox and wife, Jirell, Derby and Derek Maddox and wife, Beth, Baldwin City; four brothers, Doug Maddox and wife, Susan, Midland, Texas, Mark Maddox, Plainville, Brent Maddox, California and Shane Maddox and wife, Stephanie, Zurich; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Brenda Maddox.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Bible Christian Church, Garden City; a private burial will take place at a later date. Services may also be viewed on Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook page.

Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City.

Memorials are suggested to Theresa Maddox to help with his grandchildren’s education.

Condolences can be sent to the family at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Published on January 02, 2021