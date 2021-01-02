Bruce James Wittman

Bruce James Wittman, 49, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Ness County Hospital.

He was born October 8, 197,1 in Larned to Calvin and Earlene (Roberts) Wittman. He was a 1990 graduate of Bazine High School and received his certified nurse aid certificate in 1999.

He worked in La Crosse as a certified nurse aid from 1999 to 2009 and later was a cattleman and hired hand for local farmers around Bazine.

Survivors include his parents, Bazine; three brothers, Mark Wittman, Memphis, TN, Darin Wittman and wife, Amanda, Bazine, and Luke Wittman, Great Bend; two nieces, Tenley, Bazine and Saylor, Great Bend; a nephew, Tuff; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore and Wilma Wittman and Earl and Esther Roberts; an uncle, Raymond; and a cousin, Aaron Gathman.

A family only service was held Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Paul Congregational Church, Bazine; graveside service was held in Bazine Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Congregational Church, Bazine or Bazine Cemetery in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

