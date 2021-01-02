Charles Morris

Charles Morris, 84, Hill City, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center, Highland.

He was born May 9, 1936, in Hill City to Robert Lawrence and Helen Margaurite (Siegrist) Morris.

He married Karen Kay Goodrow on Aug. 1, 1956. She preceded him in death Dec. 19, 2016.

Survivors include three daughters, Robin Hanna, Hill City, Malissa Schuer, Hot Springs, Ark., and Karla Moser. Blue Springs, Mo.; a sister, Verna Jean Radcliffe, Hill City; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son; and a granddaughter.

Services were Jan. 2, 2021, at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Hill City Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Hill City Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.stinemetzfh.com.

Published on January 02, 2021