Delores Diemer

Delores Diemer, 73, Bazine, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Cedar Village Long Term Care, Ness City.

She was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Goodland to Kenneth and Odessa (Baker) Petit.

She married George R. Diemer on Nov. 25, 1963, in WaKeeney, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage before he preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2017. She was a bus driver for the Bazine School District and delivered the Hays Daily News.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, collected angels and cardinals, and enjoyed her cat, Bear.

Survivors include a son: Les Diemer, Bazine; a brother, Pastor Hal Smith and wife, Debi, Topeka; a sister, Marian Sanderson, Modesto, Calif.; three grandsons, Jeremy and Taylor Kiehl, Dodge City and Andrew Kiehl, Ford; three great-grandsons, Landon and Brandon Kiehl, Dodge City and Alex Kiehl, Ford; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Cynthia Kiehl; and a sister Ann Mills.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601; burial in Mount Allen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Cedar Village Long Term Care or Hospice of the Prairie, in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on January 02, 2021