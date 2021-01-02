Donald L. Suchsland

Donald L. Suchsland, 82, Kensington, died Wenesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Downs Care & Rehab.

He was born July 11, 1938, in Smith Center to Merlin and Stella (Gawart) Suchsland.

Survivors include his wife, Janet, of the home in Kensington; a son, Mike, Agra; two daughters, Kristi Traffas, Manhattan and Dyann Collins, Alma, Neb.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Kensington; burial in West Cedar Cemetery, Phillips County. Services will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday with the family receiving friends from 4 to 5 p.m. at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Kensington American Legion or church in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com.

