Edna Niernberger Homburg

Edna Niernberger Homburg, 88, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 202, at El Dorado Care and Rehab in El Dorado.

She was born March 21,1932, in rural Trego County to J. George and Margaret (Deines) Fabrizius. She was graduate of Trego Community High School.

She married Joe Niernberger on October 14, 1950. He preceded her in death April 16, 1997. She later married Rev. August Homburg on Nov. 7, 1999. He preceded her in death Feb. 26, 2016. She provided years of care to each of her husbands throughout their health challenges.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis, a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Center.

Survivors include her children, Joe (J.D.) Niernberger (Carol Jo), Champaign, Ill.,, Nancy Allison (Craig), Lyons, and Mark Niernberger, Grandview, Mo.; her stepchildren, Randy Homburg (Robyn) and Rebecca Reed (Paul), all of Oklahoma; two brothers, Art Fabrizius, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Paul Fabrizius (Darlyne) , Denver; many nieces and nephews; four grandchildren and four step grandchildren, Melissa Dougan (James), El Dorado, Melanie Allison, Salina, Darren Allison and fiancé Brooke Adams, Wheat Ridge, Colo., Haley Niernberger Keehn, Gardner, Kansas, Hannah and Sarah Homburg, Katie Bleeker (James), and Joshua Reed (Katy), all of Oklahoma; her great- grandchildren and step great-grandchildren are Bradyn, Bryce, and Brody Bergstrom, Paige and Lilly Drew, Cecilia and Eleanor Bleeker, Xander Samson, and Owen Reed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Olga, Lydia, and Hulda; and four brothers, Herman, Argus, George Henry, and Richard.

Private family services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis. Services will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Christ-Lutheran-Church-111688785534530

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis, or Rice County District Hospital Swingbed Unit, Lyons in care of Keithley Funeral Homes, PO Box 86, Hays, KS 67601.

Published on January 02, 2021