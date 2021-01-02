John Reynold Farrell

John Reynold Farrell, 91, Russell, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Russell Regional Hospital.

He was born Oct. 11, 1929, in Abbeyville, La., to James and Eunice (Herbert) Farrell. He was a 1947 graduate of Palco High School and Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

He married Laureen Goetz on May 30, 1956, in Victoria. He was selected to be the principal at Bickerdyke school and later also at Simpson school, and continued to work for the Russell public schools until he retired in 1993.

Surviving family include his wife, of 64 years; a son, Joel Farrell, Boston; a daughter, Lynn Farrell, Kansas City, Kan.; three brothers, Joe Farrell and Bob Farrell, both of Hill City, and Larry Farrell, Olpie; four sisters, Sister Rose Farrell, Silver City, N.M., Marleen Dockins, Casper, Wyo., Agnes Steichen, Madison, Wis., and Joan Dolen, Topeka; and two grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell; burial in St. Fidelis Catholic Cemetery, Victoria.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to the Russell Rotary Club in care of the mortuary.

