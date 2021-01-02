John Robben

John Robben, 58, of Meriden, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.

John was born January 27, 1962, in Hays, Kansas, son of Norbert and Theresa (Rajewski) Robben. He grew up in Victoria, Kansas and later moved to Denver, Colorado with his family.

He married Karen Hartman on July 30, 1982 in Beloit, Kansas. Together they had two daughters. They lived in Victoria, Kansas for a number of years, where he was member of the Knights of Columbus, in Victoria, Kansas, and at one time was a Grand Knight. He was a volunteer fire fighter for the City of Victoria. John served on City Council for a short time and also served on the school board in Victoria. They later moved to Denver, Colorado in 1991, where he was an electrician for 10 years.

The family later moved back to Kansas in 2004, where John was employed by the DL Smith Electric for 15 years.

Survivors include a Wife, Karen Robben; Daughters, Brandy (Diego) Robben Sanchez and Tiffany (Tim) Schmoll; Brothers, Michael (Sandra) Robben, James (Crystal) Robben, Daniel (Cindy) Robben, Joseph (Gail) Robben; Sister, Marijo (Terry) Isbell, and Susan (John) Karlin; Many nieces and nephews and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, Kansas.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services, starting at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI, (National Alliance on Mental Illness). To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com

