Louise Staab, 98, Hays, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Via Christi Assisted Living, Hays.

She was born Oct. 27, 1922, in Ellis County to Henry and Clara (Pfannenstiel) Meier.

She married Joseph A. Staab on Aug. 9, 1950, in Antonino. He preceded her in death May 23, 2013. She was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, Catherine Christian Mothers, Hays Daughters of Isabella and Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards, baking, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, Garry and wife, JoAnn, Hays and Dennis and wife, Diane, Basehor; six daughters, Barbara McCormick, Sharon Howard, Diana Staab, Pam Munsch and husband, Cory, all of Hays, Donna Perez and husband, Gabe, Lenexa and Joann Lang and husband, Brian, Shawnee; a son-in-law, Tom Pfannenstiel, WaKeeney; a brother, Ernie Meier, Hays; three sisters, Rosie Schmidt, Hays, Leota Legleiter and Berdy Herrman, both of Great Bend; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Wanda Pfannenstiel; four brothers, Milton, Walter, Robert, and Ralph Meier; two sisters, Tina Ross and Gladys Moore; two sons-in-law, Bob McCormick and Chuck Howard; and three infant granddaughters.

Services were Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Catharine; burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or on-line guestbook to share your condolences. Social distancing and wearing masks are suggested by family at the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials are suggested to St. Catherine’s Church, HaysMed Hospice or Via Christi of Hays.

Published on January 02, 2021