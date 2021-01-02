Mark Allen Higgins (Pert)

Mark Allen Higgins (Pert), 60, Joplin Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from complications of diabetes at Mercy Hospital.

He grew up in Hays, graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in agriculture.

He worked many years as a self-employed tile contractor.

He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, his dogs, and the KC Chiefs.

Survivors include; two daughters, Ashley Crocker, Greenville S.C., and Courtney Rogers, Branson Mo.; a granddaughter, Olivia Rogers, Branson; his parents, Manley Higgins, Joplin and Dalene (Tom) Peters; a sister, Deann Osborne; a step-sister, Keisha Jones, all of Tucson Ariz.; a step-brother, Kirk Peters, Lawrence; a nephew, Robbie Peters, Minneapolis, Minn.; and a niece, Tonisha Washington, Phoenix.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and a step-sister Kayla Peters.

Private service will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to NextGen College Investing Plan FBO Olivia M. Rogers in care of Dalene Peters 3212 West Donovan Dr, Tucson, Ariz.85742

Published on January 02, 2021