Wilbert Dean Keller

Wilbert Dean Keller, 93 , Ellis, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Trego County- Lemke Memorial Hospital, WaKeeney.

He was born May 3, 1927, in Ellis County. He was a 1945 graduate of Ellis High School.

He married Fern Nadine Zerfas on Oct. 16, 1947, in Ellis. She preceded him in death April 3, 2017. He was a lifelong Ellis County farmer and stockman.

He was a past member of St. John Lutheran Church, current member of Christ Lutheran Church and he was a very active member in both. He was a lifetime member of the Ellis Veterans of Foreign Wars having served as commander and the American Legion and a member of the Sunflower Polka Club.

He was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II and was the last World War II veteran in Ellis.

They led many wedding marches and he enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Tim Keller and wife, Aleta and Danny Keller and fiancé, Verda Flinn, all of Ellis; a daughter, Twila Large, Ellis; seven grandchildren, Christine Large, Heidi Fawcett and husband, Matt, all of Phoenix, Meredith Keller and companion, Marlin Sherfick, Ellis, Rachel Armbruster and husband, Kobe, Paxico, Laycie Haas and husband, Todd, Antonino, Emily Burd and husband, Shaun, Ellis and Katelyn Steffens and husband, Erik, Dighton; and12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Faye Jean Keller; two brothers, Arnold and Herman Keller; and a sister, Adeline Fabrizius.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, Elli; burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis with military honors courtesy of the Ellis VFW Honor Guard and the Hays VFW Honor Guard. Services will be live streamed Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at 10 AM on the Christ Lutheran Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Christ-Lutheran-Church-111688785534530

Visitation will be from Monday 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, both at Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis.

A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Due to COVID-19 concerns if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or online guestbook to share your condolences. Social distancing and wearing masks are suggested by family at the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, Ellis, or Ellis VFW in care of Keithley Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 86, Hays, KS 67601

Condolences can be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com

Published on January 02, 2021