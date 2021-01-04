Curtis William Roesch

Curtis William Roesch, 84, Quinter, died Jan. 2, 2021 after a fall that caused a severe brain bleed.

He was born in Quinter, KS on June 2, 1936 to Merle and Margaret Roesch.

His childhood was spent in Quinter, where he met his future sweetheart, Karen Martz. He married her on Oct. 9, 1955; they were married for 65 years.

He graduated from Quinter High School in 1954, served four years in the Navy, received an undergraduate degree in Education (English and German) from Fort Hays Kansas State College, a Masters Degree in Library Science at University of Northern Colorado, and a Masters Degree of Divinity from The Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, KS.

He served in the Navy at Pearl Harbor in the territory of Hawaii, was a public educator in Kansas, managed the Quinter Dairy Queen, was an inventory control manager, and answered God's call to pastor First Baptist Church in Osawatomie, KS. He and Karen retired to Quinter, living in his boyhood home.

He is survived by Karen; their children Tina Burkholder and Tamara Gayer, both of McPherson, Kevin Roesch of Akron, Colo., and Janette Ward, Tonganoxie; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Hoxie, KS. Family is requiring that masks be worn to attend the funeral. Burial and military honors will follow at the Baker Township Cemetery in Quinter, KS. Services will be live streamed on the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Mt-Pleasant-Baptist-Church-Hoxie-KS

Viewing is on Thursday, Jan. 7th, 5-7 PM at Schmitt Funeral Home, Quinter, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles.

