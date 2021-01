David Popp

A funeral service is planned for David Popp at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Hoxie. The service will be livestreamed on the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Word of comfort may be left at mickeyleopoldfuneral.com

Published on January 04, 2021