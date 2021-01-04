Mary Corrine Pfannenstiel

Mary Corrine Pfannenstiel, 88, Dodge City, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 901 Central, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. The family is requiring masks if you plan to attend the services.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

