Mary Jane Rohr

Mary Jane Rohr, 92, Hays, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at HaysMed.

She was born May 2, 1928 in Hays, to Ambrose and Katie (Meis) Staab.

She married Alfred J. Rohr On December 29, 1947 in Hays. He died on March 17, 2009.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Society and Christian Mothers.

She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Hays and Kansas City, was a household executive, and was a bookkeeper for the family-owned business, Rohr’s Jewelry Store from 1951 until close of the business and retirement in 1993.

She helped with Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts as her children were growing up, and also helped teach religion class at Kennedy School in later years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), great-grandmother (Great-Mimi), and friend. She was a devout Catholic and very close to her family. Family always came first, and she loved spending time with and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, hosted many family gatherings in her home, and opened her home to many family members and visitors.

Survivors include two sons: Alfred F. Rohr and wife Becky of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mike Rohr and wife Susan of Newton, three daughters: Sandy Wasinger and husband Tim of Hays, Patty Dreiling and husband Mike of Leawood, and Rose Dreiling and husband Don of Aurora, CO, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alfred, four brothers: Robert, Tom, George, and Dan Staab and one sister: Millie Bieker.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Lager officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Friday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Saturday, all at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. A vigil service and rosary will be at 6:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences and memories of Mary Jane may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Published on January 04, 2021