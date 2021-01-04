Robert A. Christensen

Robert A. Christensen, 78, Phillipsburg, died Jan. 3, 2021 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg.

He was born Jan. 12, 1942 at Fort Riley to Charles and Melinda (Reinert) Christensen.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon, Phillipsburg; three sons: Richard, Grain Valley, Mo., Terry, Kingsville, Mo., and Shane, Phillipsburg; a daughter, Julie Horn, Phillipsburg; his foster son, Michael Quach, San Jose, Calif.; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church, Phillipsburg, with Pastor James Peterson officiating. Masks are required. The service will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

